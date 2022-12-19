A charity tackling loneliness and isolation amongst older people has been boosted by a donation from the operators of the M6 Toll road.
Midland Expressway Ltd has donated £1,500 to help fund Re-engage’s community Christmas activities across the Midlands.
The money will also be doubled thanks to the Big Give – the UK’s biggest match-funding campaign.
Meryl Davies, CEO of Re-engage said:
“For most of us Christmas is a time of celebration with family and friends, but thousands of older people will be dreading this period because they feel lonely and isolated.
“Community Christmas gives every older person the opportunity to look for a place to celebrate the festive season. So, many, many thanks to Midland Expressway for a donation that will ensure support and inspire communities to come together and bring some happiness to older people who yearn for company at this time of year.”Meryl Davies, Re-engage