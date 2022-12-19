Campaigners have held a vigil in Lichfield to highlight concerns around climate change.

Members of Transition Lichfield, Tamworth Climate Action, Christian Climate Action, XR Stoke and XR Tamworth and Lichfield held the candlelit gathering at Speakers’ Corner.

A spokesperson said:

“The climate crisis threatens to irreversibly change our way of life and humanity is at a crossroads, one path leading to the protection of our home for future generations, the other to the destruction of the natural systems that support all life.

“This vigil was an opportunity for us to come together and send our compassion to the planet to help us feel more deeply connected to it, and to each other, and to allow other people to bear witness to the event in the hope that it awakens their own love and care for our planet.”