Lichfield’s MP has welcomed the work of charities and councils helping people through the challenges of winter.
Michael Fabricant made his comments as part of a Christmas and New Year message to residents.
He said he hoped people would look out for others over the coming weeks and months.
“It has been a turbulent year across the world with an unprovoked attack on Ukraine by Russia and the consequent economic fallout and industrial unrest affecting most of Europe.
“This is going to be a tough time for many people locally. Keeping warm and fed will be an issue for a number of families.
“Our Government was unwilling to subsidise the fuel companies to keep bills low so instead they are sending hundreds of pounds direct to each family and home to subsidise their fuel and other costs; it’s so important that this money should be set aside for heating and food.
“But despite this help there will be real hardship. I so welcome the efforts made by charities and councils to provide warm places for people to meet and to provide food for those who need it the most.
“Governments have a duty of care, but across Europe it our friends, neighbours, volunteers, carers and charities who will be making that difference over the months to come. We owe them all our gratitude.
“Forecasters say we are in for a relatively warm spell, but the bitter cold will come back before winter is done. It is over Christmas and the winter months when we can all play the Good Samaritan by giving a helping hand to those who need it the most. Be vigilant to those most in need.
“Who knows what 2023 will bring? But to the people of southern Staffordshire and the West Midlands, I wish you all a Happy Christmas and, in Ukraine and elsewhere, for peace in the New Year.”Michael Fabricant
It is a sad indictment when the government has to admit that the country is running on charity.
We all know the selfless attitude of our citizens who come together in a crisis, its who we are, its part of our culture. It is the one thing that gives you faith in humanity. It is largely faceless with unsung heroes from all sections of society.
Thanks Ross and the team for making it possible to express opinions where no other outlet is available. For all readers and contributors I hope we can find an inner contentment for the season and the coming year. Hope springs eternal.
A genuine and sincere seasonal message from our local MP. He’s a superb example of a life long politician that is very in touch with his constituents and who never fails to make the right comments at the right time in the right tone. It’s been another year of excellent service from him again. I say all this without the slightest hint of irony or sarcasm.
What an absolute beanbag this man is.
deprive councils and the rest of the public sector of the funds they need to help in the community for TWELVE YEARS. Watch charities step in to plug the gaps and provide essential services, and then use your platform to say what a wonderful community sprit we have.
FUND THESE SERVICES PROPERLY!
What an awful man. This is the very man that has voted in support of EVERY Gov policy (barre HS2). He sang the praises of Johnson, Truss, Kwarteng, and publicly supported every economic decision; in particular the mini budget which decimated the U.K. economy, pushed up interest rates and made a misery for house buyers.
Yet here he is, stating how hard things will be.
Political ideology aside, I do wish the good people of Lichfield would wake up to Fabricant. The man who “sympathised” with Chris Pincher. The man who tried to get Owen Paterson off the hook. The man who calls his constituents “twats”. The man who tweets racist jokes. The man who said people should not be able to report a rape, if they were drunk. The man who has consistently voted in favour of public sector pay freezes, while simultaneously accepting several MP pay rises. The man who is banned from visiting a Lichfield Primary School.