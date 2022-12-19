People have been thanked for attending a service at Lichfield Cathedral.

The event was hosted by FM & J Wait and Lichfield and District Crematorium.

More than 800 people from the local community gathered to remember lost loved ones.

Graham Hall, business leader at FM & J Wait Funeral Directors, said:

“It was a spectacular evening full of remembrance and reflection, but also joy and hope.

“It was wonderful to see the faces of those we’ve supported throughout the year during what must be undoubtedly one of the toughest times in their life.

“Approximately 800 people attended the memorial service and we’d like to say thank you for making it such a special occasion.”

Graham Hall