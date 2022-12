A show in Lichfield will see a group of talented performers bring the work of Fleetwood Mac’s founder to the stage.

Man of the World – The Music of Peter Green will be at the Lichfield Guildhall on 7th January.

Guitarist Remi Harris will be joined on stage by vocalist Dave Small, bassist Tom Moore and drummer Shane Dixon for the concert.

Tickets are £17.50 and can be booked online.