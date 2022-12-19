A nursery based in Chorley has been rated ‘good’ by inspectors.

Ofsted have published their report on Hey Diddle Diddle Pre-School Nursery following a visit last month.

They found the setting, based at Chorley Village Hall, was good in all areas.

The report said:

“Staff extend children’s interest as they emerge, and build children’s individual learning goals into the activities or experiences they participate in. “They prepare an engaging environment which excites and interests children. “Staff regularly observe children in their play and make assessments of their learning. They use this information to challenge and extend children’s knowledge and skills across all the areas of their learning.” Ofsted report

The nursery – which had been rated ‘outstanding’ at the last inspection in 2017 – was also given areas for potential improvement.

“To further improve the quality of the early years provision, the provider should enhance less confident children’s enjoyment and involvement in group singing activities and enhance the already exciting outdoor physical opportunities available so that the older, more able children experience an even higher level of physical challenge in their play.” Ofsted report

Full details can be seen on the Ofsted website.