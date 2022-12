Police are holding a drop-in surgery in Lichfield city centre.

Officers will be in attendance at the session at Lichfield Library today (19th December).

PCSO Elaine Ford said:

“Please come along and see us should you have any issues or concerns, or would like any crime prevention advice.

“Or, if you are just passing and would like to say hello, we would also be very happy to see you.”

PCSO Elaine Ford, Staffordshire Police