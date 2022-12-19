Two men have been arrested after police used a stinger to stop a stolen car in Whittington.

Officers initially spotted the Saab at 3.45am today (19th December) in the north of Staffordshire.

But after checks confirmed it had been stolen, but the driver failed to stop.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We followed it into the Lichfield area and put a stinger device on Lichfield Road – resulting in the car being immobilised.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

A 22-year-old man, of no-fixed-address, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, drug driving, driving whilst disqualified and possession of a class B drug.

Another man, aged 18, of no-fixed-address, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a class B drug.

Both remain in custody while inquiries continue.