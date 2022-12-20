A commercial property company says interest from retailers wanting to set up business in Lichfield is on the increase.

Burley Browne’s director David Hemming made the comments after seeing a five-year deal agreed with Stylus Records to open in the city centre.

He said the agreement showed the strength of Lichfield’s offering.

“I had known Stylus Records was looking for a suitable retail unit for some time, and when this became available I thought the location would be perfect for the business. “I showed the owner, Tim Balderstone, around the property on the day I received the keys and before formally placing it on the market. He made an immediate offer and terms were agreed and solicitors instructed within a just a few days. “Stylus Records is an excellent addition to the Lichfield retail scene and demonstrates the vibrancy and quality of the retail offer within the city.” David Hemming, Burley Browne

The agreement also follows the recent letting of a unit at City Point to Jennifer Ashe Funeral Directors.

David said: