A commercial property company says interest from retailers wanting to set up business in Lichfield is on the increase.
Burley Browne’s director David Hemming made the comments after seeing a five-year deal agreed with Stylus Records to open in the city centre.
He said the agreement showed the strength of Lichfield’s offering.
“I had known Stylus Records was looking for a suitable retail unit for some time, and when this became available I thought the location would be perfect for the business.
“I showed the owner, Tim Balderstone, around the property on the day I received the keys and before formally placing it on the market. He made an immediate offer and terms were agreed and solicitors instructed within a just a few days.
“Stylus Records is an excellent addition to the Lichfield retail scene and demonstrates the vibrancy and quality of the retail offer within the city.”David Hemming, Burley Browne
The agreement also follows the recent letting of a unit at City Point to Jennifer Ashe Funeral Directors.
David said:
“On both deals, five-year leases were obtained and strong rental offers received, which demonstrates that there is continued strong interest and demand for retail premises in Lichfield.
“These deals follow on from lettings undertaken to Waterstones on Market Street, Patty Freaks in City Arcade and Dreams Doors, off Bird Street – the city retail scene is continuing to defy some commentators and is becoming increasingly varied and vibrant.
“It has fared very well in the past couple of years despite all the challenges, largely because it offers such a wonderful variety. The outlook in Lichfield is really positive.
“We have certainly noticed coming out of lockdown that the level of interest in Lichfield has increased.”David Hemming, Burley Browne