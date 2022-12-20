Figures have revealed that a council spent more than £720 on commemorative bottles of beer – with another £140 paid for labels and presentation boxes.

Expenditure discussed at a meeting of Lichfield City Council show that in August a payment was made to Staffordshire Brewery for the “personalised Sheriff’s ale”.

The £726 was then followed in September by a further bill of £54 for the printing of labels for the bottles – with an additional £87.96 then spent on presentation boxes for them too, bringing the total cost of the commemorative drinks to £867.96.

The payments were made as part of the civic allowance given to the Mayor and Sheriff of Lichfield.

A Lichfield City Council spokesperson said the ale bottles were used as gifts and prizes for raffles and other fundraising events.

“A batch of Sheriff’s Ale has been produced for the past few years, and the label design can change each year depending on the preference of the incumbent Sheriff or – as was the case this year – when the supplier is change, hence the term ‘personalised’ in the payment list and labels charges. “A bottle is provided to guests at the Sheriff’s Banquet, the cost being accounted for in the ticket price. In some years, the Sheriff has also given bottles of ale to landowners over whose land the Sheriff’s Ride travels. As the council does not pay the landowners for access to their land for the ride, this is a gesture of thanks for continued support and cooperation. “The remainder of the ale is sold at Mayor and Sheriff’s charity events such as the charity ball, and can also be given as raffle or auction prizes at such events on occasion. “The profits go to the Mayor and Sheriff’s chosen charities as part of the overall funds raised during their year in office.” Lichfield City Council spokesperson

The council added that the presentation boxes were to pay for enough to cover the coming two years.

But Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour group leader at Lichfield City Council, said such expenditure during the current financial climate should be reconsidered.

“Seeing so much spent on alcoholic drinks during the worst cost of living crisis in a generation paints a poor picture. “Hundreds of people across the city are struggling with their finances at the moment and they would be justified in feeling let down by the news that their council tax is being used in this way.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield City Council

Figures in the recent report to Lichfield City Council also highlighted payments for other aspects of the civic expenditure: