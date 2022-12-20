People in Lichfield and Burntwood who have opened up their doors to welcome Ukrainian refugees are to be given increased payments.

Sponsors involved in the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme will see the money awarded rise from £350 a month to £500 a month.

So far, around 800 Ukrainians have settled in Staffordshire since the start of the war in their homeland.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities, Cllr Victoria Wilson, said:

“I know that this will be welcome news to the hundreds of sponsors in Staffordshire who have selflessly given up their homes and other accommodation to help Ukrainians fleeing the war in their home country. “As the war continues, it is clear that longer term plans are needed, so the news that payments will be increased and extended will reassure the many sponsors we have in our county. “With cost of living pressures increasing, the increased payments will also help sponsors continue to help Ukrainian refugees while ensuring their selflessness and generosity will not put them out of pocket.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The move will means Ukrainians can remain in sponsorship arrangements for longer.

The new figure will also apply to refugees who have ben rematched with a new sponsor after a year of being in the UK.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet has also has also given the go-ahead for a new dedicated resettlement team to be set up to.