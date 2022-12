Plans for a stable block to be built in Hammerwich have been rejected.

An application had been submitted to replace the existing structure on land adjacent to Owl Glade Farm, off Lion’s Den.

The proposals would have allowed three additional horses to be accommodated on the site by the land owner.

But objections were raised by a neighbour who said the new stable block would be situated to close to their property.

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.