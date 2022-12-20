Thomas Parker and Josh Beeson
Thomas Parker and Josh Beeson

Lichfield City have bolstered their ranks with two new signings.

Ivor Green’s men have welcomed Josh Beeson from Alvechurch and Thomas Parker from Tamworth.

Both players made their debuts in the weekend’s 2-2 draw with Bewdley Town.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments