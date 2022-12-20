Lichfield City have bolstered their ranks with two new signings.
Ivor Green’s men have welcomed Josh Beeson from Alvechurch and Thomas Parker from Tamworth.
Both players made their debuts in the weekend’s 2-2 draw with Bewdley Town.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
Lichfield City have bolstered their ranks with two new signings.
Ivor Green’s men have welcomed Josh Beeson from Alvechurch and Thomas Parker from Tamworth.
Both players made their debuts in the weekend’s 2-2 draw with Bewdley Town.