Work has begun to transform a shop unit in Lichfield city centre into a new cinema.

The one-time Debenhams outlet is being renovated as part of a deal between the owner of the Three Spires Shopping Centre and Lichfield District Council.

It will see the site redeveloped as a new boutique cinema alongside new food and beverage outlets.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, visited the site to check on progress at the unit last week.

The interior of the former department store has been almost completely stripped out ready for the cinema fittings to be installed.

Cllr Pullen said:

“Work is progressing to make the building’s interior ready for a cinema operator to move in. “We will soon be making an announcement on both that operator and some of the restaurants that are coming to the site. “The rooftop bar is a fantastic feature given the views that it will offer and I’m sure will prove to be very popular with visitors. Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen added that he hoped the £5.3million joint venture would become a “hub of activity” as soon as possible.