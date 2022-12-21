Plans to cap bus fares for some services in Lichfield and Burntwood have been welcomed by council chiefs.

The Government-funded scheme will run from 1st January until 31st March and see adult fares cost no more than £2.

A number of local operators have signed up to the scheme, including Arriva West Midlands, National Express and Chaserider .

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“The additional funding to help people get around for £2 is good news. “Around 95% of bus services in Staffordshire are entirely commercial and many of these have been running at a loss for some time since the pandemic. “Although the county council doesn’t run buses we have been putting funding in to support operators while they attract passengers back and anything which adds to our support is a good thing.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

The county council has previously announced an additional £750,000 of support for specific routes on top of the £8million it spends in the sector annually.

Cllr Williams said it was important people demonstrated a demand to secure bus services in the long term.