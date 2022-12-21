Delays to a decision on whether funding will be forthcoming for a new leisure centre are “disappointing”, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.

The local authority has applied to the Levelling Up fund for money to help pay for a new leisure centre on land at Stychbrook Park.

The facility would be a long-term replacement for the Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

A Government Minister said last week that decisions would be made on where to allocate funding before the end of the year.

But Cllr Doug Pullen said the date had now been pushed back.

“Disappointing news that the announcement on all Levelling Up Fund bids has now been delayed until January. “We are continuing to do preparatory work in the background so we can proceed quickly once the funding is in place.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

It will be the second time the council has applied to the Levelling Up fund for cash to help cover the cost of the new leisure centre, having seen a previous bid rejected.