The sounds of The Rolling Stones are coming to a concert in Lichfield.

The Guildhall will host The Stones on 20th January.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“With all the energy and charisma of The Rolling Stones themselves, The Stones pay an accurate tribute to the sound and look. “Complete with authentic vintage instruments, costume and mannerisms, The Stones are experienced musicians in their own right, performing to over 30,000 people and headlining festivals.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £18 and can be booked online.