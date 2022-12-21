A festive wreath-making workshop with a Lichfield expert has been hosted by a local housebuilder.

Joy Fielding, owner of Shaw Lane Flowers, ran the session from a show home at the Anson Gardens development in Fradley.

Participants were shown how to convert their individual materials into a decorated wreath for their front doors.

Joy said:

“It was an absolute delight to take the residents of Anson Gardens through a Christmas wreath making course in one of the lovely show homes. “Using different textures and shapes of foliage and adding traditional touches such as oranges, fir cones, poppy heads and cinnamon everyone enjoyed the experience. “We finished the wreaths with a touch of luxurious velvet ribbon and the rings were all ready to adorn the ladies’ houses until Christmas and beyond. “I will be doing a series of workshops throughout 2023 together with various flower demonstrations, details of which can be found on my website.” Joy Fielding, Shaw Lane Flowers

Georgina Hall, sales manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: