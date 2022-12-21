The Mayor and Sheriff of Lichfield have joined a charity bag packing event.

Cllr Jamie Checkland and Cllr Janice Greaves attended The Buddy Bag Foundation session.

The charity helps children who have fled domestic violence and may not have items such as pyjamas and toiletries.

Buddy bags, costing £25, are paid for through fundraising, sponsorship and donations, and are packed by local volunteers at sessions held monthly in Lichfield.

Marisha Place and Carrie Jahn are both ambassadors for the charity and organise the events which prepare the bags for distribution across the UK.

They said:

“We invited the Mayor, Mayoress and Sheriff to pop in to see what takes place and to be introduced to the charity. We did not expect them to stay long, however they were all fabulous and stayed for the whole event and joined in fully with the packing along with our volunteers.”

To find out more about the charity visit buddybagfoundation.co.uk.