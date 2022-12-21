Passengers are being reminded only to travel by train if absolutely necessary over the coming weeks.

Industrial action and maintenance work across the rail network will see disruption to services from 24th December to 8th January.

Network Rail said trains would stop running between midday and 3pm on Christmas Eve ahead of a strike until 27th December, with people heading home for the festive season urged to travel early.

Several train operators have already confirmed are running a very limited service over the whole period until the New Year.

Dave Penney, Network Rail’s North West and Central region passenger director, said:

“We’re really sorry to passengers who are facing further travel misery due to unnecessary strike action by the RMT, creating huge worry and anxiety for people who want to spend the holidays with their loved ones. “We are working across the industry to provide the best service we can this Christmas, but our advice remains to only travel by train if absolutely necessary. “Due to the short notice changes it is possible train times will be different than those on your ticket.” Dave Penney, Network Rail

Passengers can use National Rail Enquiries www.nationalrail.co.uk for the latest information if they do need to travel over the coming weeks.