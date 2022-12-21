Police are warning people to be on their guard against a cyber-blackmail scam.

Officers say fraudsters are targeting random people and threatening to post intimate photos or videos online if money isn’t paid.

Staffordshire Police say a number of so-called sextortion incidents have been reported in the county recently.



Detective Sergeant Ben Thomas said:

“This is a very distressing crime, which preys on people’s vulnerabilities and worries about any consequences. “The welfare of victims is paramount and I want to reassure people that this is highly likely to be a scam and they have nothing to fear. “Don’t be embarrassed to report it and don’t attempt to respond to any threat or pay any money. Grab a screen shot of communication, suspend associated accounts but do not delete any content or the account themselves – and please report it to us and we will then investigate. “Inquiries are ongoing into these incidents and we are working closely with partners such as the National Crime Agency and National Police Chiefs’ Council to crack down on offenders.” Det Sgt Ben Thomas, Staffordshire Police

People can report incidents by calling 101.