People in Burntwood who need help with hearing issues are being invite to attend support sessions.

The RNID hold them on the fourth Thursday of every month at the Old Mining College Centre on Queen Street.

Upcoming dates include tomorrow (22nd December), 26th January, 23rd February and 23rd March.

Visitors will be able to get a hearing check as well as information on hearing aid management and communication tips.

For more details email miriam.clarke@RNID.org.uk.