More than £2,000 worth of toys have been donated to a Lichfield charity.

The items were handed over to Pathway Project after a Christmas partnership between Lichfield Social Club and Town and Country Meats.

Paul Wright, secretary at the social club, said:

“We’re a club who give so much to the local community, so when Town and Country Meats suggested giving back to the people of Lichfield, the Pathway Project and their Christmas toy appeal was perfect. “They are a charity who do wonders for our community.” Paul Wright, Lichfield Social Club

A spokesperson for Town and Country Meats said: