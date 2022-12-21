More than £2,000 worth of toys have been donated to a Lichfield charity.
The items were handed over to Pathway Project after a Christmas partnership between Lichfield Social Club and Town and Country Meats.
Paul Wright, secretary at the social club, said:
“We’re a club who give so much to the local community, so when Town and Country Meats suggested giving back to the people of Lichfield, the Pathway Project and their Christmas toy appeal was perfect.
“They are a charity who do wonders for our community.”Paul Wright, Lichfield Social Club
A spokesperson for Town and Country Meats said:
“We are so grateful we had the chance to give a little back to an area of the Midlands which not only deserves a little help at a special, but difficult time, but which has also supported us through the years at Lichfield Social Club.”Town and Country Meats