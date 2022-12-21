People in Whittington have been sent Christmas greetings from South Africa.

It comes after a link was established between Whittington Fairtrade and Whittington Primary School with the Pebbles Project.

The partnership sees them support a school and other education groups in the Western Cape area of South Africa.

A spokesperson said:

“Pebbles have sent Christmas greeting to Whittington, thanking us for helping them to impact the lives of the young children in their care.”

More details about the Pebbles Project are available online.