A Lichfield retirement development has hosted a festive celebration.

McCarthy Stone’s Stowe Place scheme welcomed retirees to enjoy live music and celebratory drinks.

Visitors were also able to tour the show apartment at the development.

David Meachem, divisional sales director for McCarthy Stone, said:

“For many of us, Christmas is a time to come together and spend time with others, and we wanted to bring that Christmas spirit to the retired community of Lichfield.

“It was wonderful to host our festive party at Stowe Place and to see everyone sharing their experiences of living here with the community.

“The event was a roaring success, and we look forward to opening our doors for even more events in the future.”

David Meachem, McCarthy and Stone