Buildings in Lichfield have been lit up green as part of a campaign to support the Samaritans.
Yesterday (21st December) marked the longest night of the year.
Lichfield District Council House and Lichfield Cathedral were among the locations turned green to raise awareness of the work of the charity to help tackle loneliness and isolation.
A spokesperson for the Samaritans said:
“We believe this Christmas, more than ever before, people need to know that Samaritans will be there for them 24 hours a day, including Christmas Day.”The Samaritans spokesperson