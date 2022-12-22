Lichfield’s MP has urged people to get their flu vaccine in order to help prevent serious complications from Strep A infections.

Michael Fabricant raised the issue in a question to Health Minister Maria Caulfield earlier this week.

He said:

“While I am pleased to hear that there are adequate supplies of Penicillin and Amoxicillin, my Hon Friend will be aware that some tetracyclines are less effective with certain ethnic groups. “But she is right in saying that most Strep A infections are not serious. “Does she agree with me that we should be encouraging parents to give their children flu vaccinations because, usually, serious streptococcal infections occur when someone has been run-down through a viral infection. such as flu, first?” Michael Fabricant

The Minister replied:

“My Hon Friend is right to advise people to take their flu vaccination. Strep A occurs in all age groups, and actually the higher number of deaths that we see are in the over 65s. “It is important to get that message out that this isn’t just an issue that affects children. “The flu vaccine is always something that should be recommended at winter, and he is also right that the alternative antibiotics that are read out have been recommended by UKHSA, and we have taken their clinical advice.” Maria Caulfield

The Government said last week that demand for three penicillin medicines was high and opened a serious shortages protocol which allows pharmacists to legally issue alternative medication.

Mr Fabricant said: