Visitors to an optician in Lichfield are being thanked for helping to raise funds to help tackle vision issues among the homeless.

Specsavers on Market Street has joined other branches across the UK to support the work of the Crisis charity.

Research has revealed that more than half of people experiencing homelessness have unresolved issues with their vision, with a lack of permanent address often being a barrier to accessing appropriate healthcare.

As well as sponsoring the Crisis at Christmas campaign, Specsavers is offering free eye tests and glasses to those in need.

Praful Patel, Specsavers Lichfield store director, said:

“Our purpose is to change lives through better sight, as well as hearing, as we know all too well the impact that uncorrected vision or undetected sight conditions can have on people’s quality of life. “The fact that so many people experiencing homelessness needs glasses but struggle to access eyecare is just something we can’t ignore. “We are very proud to be supporting Crisis to help support its tremendous and much needed work, in particular the strides the charity is making to improve access to healthcare for people experiencing homelessness.” Prafu Patel, Specsavers

Matt Downie, Crisis chief executive, said:

“Experiencing homelessness has an extremely negative impact on people’s health. But sadly, we regularly see many people suffering and finding it difficult to access health services because they fear stigma or are not easily able to register due to not having permanent addresses. “With rising costs continuing to impact people’s ability to pay bills and rent, we fear that the numbers of people facing homelessness will grow over the difficult months ahead. “This is why the need for our Christmas and year-round services has never been more important and why we need as many people as possible to stand with us. “The valued support from Specsavers and its staff will help us continue to help people who desperately need it this Christmas and beyond.” Matt Downie, Crisis

As part of the Crisis at Christmas appeal, customers can donate via Specsavers’ Just Giving page.