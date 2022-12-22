Eligible residents in Staffordshire are being reminded they can still access Covid-19 vaccinations over the Christmas and New Year period.

With people expected to gather together for the festivities, health chiefs are urging people to get their jabs.

A number of sites across the county will be open for those needing vaccinations to get them.

Dr Paddy Hannigan, lead for the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent vaccination programme, said:

“Over the next few weeks, we will be reviewing our Covid-19 vaccination sites with a view to temporarily ‘hibernating’ some of them between January and March as there will be less demand for vaccination. “Several of our GP practice clinics will be amongst those hibernating so that they can focus their capacity on their usual practice activity. “As well as temporarily closing some sites, we are ensuring that there is adequate site coverage across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent so that local people can access the vaccine at convenient places, local to them. “Community pharmacies – many of which have great locations on local high streets – will continue to offer vaccination, alongside our mobile vaccination teams who will hold clinics across the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent area.” Dr Paddy Hannigan

More details on sites where Covid jabs can be accessed are available online.