A petition has been launched to protect the long term future of a Burntwood community building.

Chase Terrace Methodist Church on Princess Street has gone on the market for £150,000.

But now a campaign has been launched to have the building retained as a community facility.

Cllr Paul Taylor, Labour representative for Chasetown ward, said:

“People in Chase Terrace will have been saddened to see a ‘for sale’ sign go up outside the Methodist Church. “Covid and reducing numbers of members made it inevitable that the church would close as a place of worship. However, we feel strongly that it should be retained as a community venue. “Burntwood has an acute shortage of venues for community organisations to operate from. The closure of the youth centre at Cherry Close to make way for a new GP Surgery just makes this shortage even worse. Both organisations using that building are currently without a location to go to. “We believe it is very much needed – and valued – by local people. I am pleased to say that both Burntwood Town Council and Lichfield District Council agree and are seeking ways of securing the building for community use in to the future.” Cllr Paul Taylor, Lichfield District Council

People can sign the petition online.