A business has stepped in to help after money raised for Lichfield Foodbank was stolen.

Diane Gumbley had collected more than £400 after decorating her house with Christmas lights and placing a donation box outside.

But she said she was “horrified” to discover the money had been stolen.

“Food banks are really struggling at the moment and Christmas is a particularly busy time for them. “I was horrified when I found the money had been taken – who would do that at this time of year?” Diane Gumbley

But after hearing of the theft, a number of companies stepped in to help, including local business easyfundraising which replaced the stolen £400.

Luisa Blando, the company’s fundraising relationship manager, said:

“Lichfield Foodbank was already registered with us, meaning that anyone can supported them for free when they shop online. “When we found out what had happened, we added £400 to their account and are supporting them to raise awareness of their cause.” Luisa Blando, easyfundraising

Diane said she had been overwhelmed by the reaction to the theft.

“It is so wonderful that everyone has stepped in to help – it has been an emotional time, but my faith in people has been restored.” Diane Gumbley

A Lichfield foodbank spokesperson said: