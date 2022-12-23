Families have been given a Christmas treat thanks to a Staffordshire-wide toy donation scheme.

The project has been organised by Staffordshire County Council with staff collecting and distributing presents with help from donors and volunteers.

The gifts are shared with young children who may not otherwise expect too much from Father Christmas.

Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“It’s a difficult time for so many this year, so it is uplifting to see how the people of Staffordshire have responded to help others this Christmas. “Our children’s centres staff have been doing this now for 15 years and it never fails to move us to see how well received the presents are. “When times are tough, knowing that someone is looking out for you can be a real boost.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

The new toys are collected each year from a variety of individuals, charities, shops and businesses before being distributed to under-fives in families working with the council in one way or another.

This year donors have included the A Child’s Heart Charity, which donated gifts for children and mothers at a women’s refuge, and staff at Staffordshire County Council, who raised £225 through a Bake-Off competition.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, isaid:

“This winter I’ve already seen so many examples of members of communities supporting one another and this is another moment where I’m proud to call Staffordshire home. “I’d like to thank everyone involved whether they’ve donated gifts or given their time to make this happen.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Further details on the Here to Help campaign and the wide range of support to help with the cost of living pressures is available at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/heretohelp.