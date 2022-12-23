A fundraising drive has been launched to help vulnerable people in Lichfield afford to heat their homes.

Organisers hope to use donations to top up electric and gas key cards in the coming days.

A spokesperson said:

“We hope to be able to help heat the homes of those vulnerable in our community this Christmas. “With the increasing cost of living and freezing temperatures throughout the country there are so many around us unable to keep on top of bills and keep warm. “We will be topping up the keycards for those who need them – let’s spread some festive cheer and heat throughout Lichfield.”

People can find out more and donate online.