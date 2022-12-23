A Lichfield business is celebrating more success as the gavel falls on 2022.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers said a record final quarter had seen sales pass the £1million mark.

Boss Richard Winterton paid tribute to the family firm’s “dedicated” staff after reaching the milestone.

“All this doesn’t happen by magic – a remarkable amount of work goes into everything we do and the level of care and attention shown by everyone in the business never ceases to impress me. “Thank you to our fantastic staff for all their hard work and wonderful dedication.” Richard Winterton

The Winterton family has been auctioneering in Staffordshire for seven generations since 1864 and 2022 has seen more milestones achieved.

In April, the company marked a quarter of a century since Richard and his wife Janet took over the family business in their own right, throwing an anniversary celebration ball for all staff and their partners.

October saw the company add to its existing premises at Fradley and Tamworth by opening a new unit in Burton Market Hall.

The business will reopen after Christmas on 3rd January with a collectors sale taking place on the following day before an antiques and homes sale on 9th and 10th January.

Catalogues can be viewed online.