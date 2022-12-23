Plans to convert a residential property in Lichfield into retail and office space has been approved.

The scheme has been earmarked for the building at 17 Church Street.

The development would see one of the ground floor windows removed to make way for a new door.

A planning report said:

“The site is a three bedroom end terraced residential property which is a locally listed building within the Lichfield City Conservation Area. “The property has historically been used and secured planning consent to operate as a retail shop with an office with further planning consent which changed it back to residential. “The proposal will provide employment opportunities, through creating a development opportunity, whose future residents would support existing facilities.” Planning report

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s website.