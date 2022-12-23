Two puppies who were taken in by an animal charity after an attempt to sell one of them at a car boot sale have found new lives as therapy dogs.

Shih Tzu Chilli was six weeks old when she was found tethered to the side of a van in July 2021.

She was removed by RSPCA inspectors following a tip-off and has since been rehomed with Julia Sanders, who also took in her sibling Bean who was found at another address.

The two dogs have now become therapy animals and make regular visits to locations such as Thomas Russell Infants’ School in Barton-under-Needwood and local care homes.

Julia said:

“Both dogs are soft little balls of fluff with very gentle natures and they have a huge impact on the people they visit. It’s lovely to see the relationships they build up with children and care home residents. “When they see Chilli and Bean they will often sit up and smile and the dogs will jump up on their laps for a cuddle. “Visits to the school are just as eagerly anticipated by the children. They don’t stop talking after they’ve seen them and they bring great comfort to pupils who may be anxious or dealing with other issues in their lives. “I don’t think you can underestimate the difference a therapy dog can make to wellbeing.” Julia Sanders

Irene Kington and Julia Sanders with Chilli

The two dogs work as part of the Pets as Therapy charity which sees volunteers take animals into hospitals, homes and schools.

Marie Warner, from Thomas Russell Infants’ School, said: