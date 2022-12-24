A Burntwood pub has been granted planning permission to retain outdoor dining cabins and a marquee in order to help it recover from the impact of the Covid lockdowns.

The Drill Inn, on Springle Styche Lane, first put up the structures during the pandemic when restrictions limited the number of customers that could enter the main building.

A trailer bar was also installed as part of the work along with an outdoor kitchen.

A planning statement said there was a need to continue with the additional areas.

“The applicant wishes the marquee and garden pods to be retained for a temporary period to recover from the loss in trading at the start of the pandemic and allow for consumer behaviours to return to a more usual pattern.” Planning statement

The report outlined how the business had undergone a £200,000 refurbishment in August 2019, with a new ten year lease being agreed the following month.

But it added that the pandemic had hit the business hard with restrictions forcing the owners to redevelop the outdoor areas.

“With minimal outside amenities it was decided to invest further in the business to retain the existing customers. This concluded the marquee extension, bar and cabins. “The further investment in the outside amenities allowed the business to trade during the various stages of lockdown amounted to £95,000. “In order to ensure the business remains viable in the short-medium term, the business needs to maintain its current levels of indoor and outdoor dining facilities as a means to support economic growth, protect jobs and support the business needs of the pub. “The business faces further difficulties in the near future due to debt relating to Covid, a ‘Bounce Back Loan’ to the bank, ongoing pressure of energy increases along with seeing a decline in trade due to the increased cost of living crisis. “It is therefore demonstrated that the continued use of the facilities relating to this application would be essential for the business to remain viable without having to explore the possibility of redundancies. “Since the business has begun to recover from the pandemic and witnessed a switch in customers dining preferences who often still prefer to utilise the well ventilated and spacious environment.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.