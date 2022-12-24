Tags put on bins to remind people in Lichfield and Burntwood about Christmas collection dates cannot be recycled, a councillor has warned.

Lichfield District Council has placed the labels on bins ahead of the festive season to highlight changes to waste collection in the coming weeks.

But after being contacted by a constituent, Cllr Steve Norman, Labour group leader, said officers had confirmed the plastic coated paper could not be recycled, meaning if people were to place them into their blue bags loads could be rejected at the recycling plant.

The Chase Terrace ward representative said:

“It is disappointing that while the tag which gives information on collection dates during Christmas does not have a recycle symbol, neither does it say, ‘please dispose in your black bin’. “If these end up in the paper and card blue bag, they could be rejected at the recycling plant. “I am also sorry the leader, who has said he is responsible for the recycling communications, did not include what Christmas wrapping paper and card should or should not be put into the controversial blue bags. “There has been nothing on this and indeed the communications plan agreed between Tamworth and Lichfield seems to have been dumped.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Lichfield District Council has used the tags to ensure residents put their bins out on the right days after confirming changes to collection dates over the festive period.