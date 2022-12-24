A driver has been arrested after a man died in a crash near Lichfield.

The incident happened on at A5 at Wall at 10.20pm yesterday (23rd December).

The crash involved a black Volkswagen and a blue Ford Fiesta.

The road was closed between Muckley Corner and Wall while emergency services attended.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Sadly, a 33-year-old man, who was travelling in the Ford, was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time.

“A 35-year-old man, from the Bloxwich area, who was the driver of the Volkswagen, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving.

“He remains in police custody while inquiries continue. “

Staffordshire Police spokesperson