A driver has been arrested after a man died in a crash near Lichfield.
The incident happened on at A5 at Wall at 10.20pm yesterday (23rd December).
The crash involved a black Volkswagen and a blue Ford Fiesta.
The road was closed between Muckley Corner and Wall while emergency services attended.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“Sadly, a 33-year-old man, who was travelling in the Ford, was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.
“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time.
“A 35-year-old man, from the Bloxwich area, who was the driver of the Volkswagen, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving.
“He remains in police custody while inquiries continue. “Staffordshire Police spokesperson
Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 751 of 23rd December.
RIP Richard,you have been taken far too soon