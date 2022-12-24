Police say they are investigating after reports that animals have been stolen near Lichfield.

Officers say “several” incidents have been reported near Packington Moor Farm on the A51 between Lichfield and Hopwas.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said they had received calls about groups of men and vehicles acting suspiciously at various times of the day and night.

“On one report it has been found that animals have been stolen from the location.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.