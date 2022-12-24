The ribbon has been cut on new play equipment in Chase Terrace.

An inclusive roundabout and a spinning seesaw are available at Chase Terrace Park from today (24th December).

The new equipment has been delivered thanks to a £10,617 contribution from Lichfield District Council, £5,000 from Burntwood Town Council and £5,000 from St John’s Community Church.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for leisure and parks, said:

“I am delighted that the new play equipment has been installed at Chase Terrace Park in time for the Christmas break. “With onsite parking and rubber surfacing the park is an ideal, accessible local play area and I hope children will enjoy the new facilities. “Lichfield District Council would like to thank Burntwood Town Council and St John’s Community Church for their help and support in sourcing and part-funding them.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

Councillor Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“This project came directly from discussions at the Town Deal Partnership between the councils and with the amazing Friends of Chase Terrace Park. “It’s been on the wish list for a long time and it’s great to see that it’s now installed. Thanks to all who have played their part in delivering for Christmas.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

Reverend Matt Wallace, Vicar of St John’s Community Church, said: