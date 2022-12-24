Iconic hits from a golden era of music will be coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The Magic of Motown will be on the city stage on 26th May 2023.

A spokesperson said:

“Get ready for the biggest Motown party of the year. “You will be going loco down in Acapulco as we take you back down memory lane with all the Motown classics from artists such as, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson, and many, many more.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £32 and are available online.