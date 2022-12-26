Lichfield City will be hoping to make it four league games without defeat when they travel to Atherstone Town.

Ivor Green’s men have won one and drawn two of their last three Midland Football League Premier Division games.

City currently occupy seventh spot in the table with 32 points from their 19 games – but the 13th placed hosts will be able to close the gap between themselves and the visitors to one point if they can end Lichfield’s run of form.

Kick-off at Atherstone is at 3pm tomorrow (27th December).