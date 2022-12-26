People are being given the chance to help shape support for disabled residents across Staffordshire.

Staffordshire County Council and the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board are asking residents how they can best support them to live independent and fulfilling lives.

Their views will be used to inform a new joint Staffordshire Disability and Neurodiversity Strategy.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, Cllr Julia Jessel, said:

“We’re putting together a strategy that will look at what everyone can do to put people with disabilities and neurodivergence at the centre of everything we all do in Staffordshire. “We want to help everyone to remain as independent as they can and be able to live their best lives for as long as possible. “To do this, we need as many views from people with ‘lived experience’ of disability and neurodivergence as possible. “Our survey explores people’s quality of life and asks them what key things they think they need to help them and other disabled or neurodivergent people achieve their goals.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

People can give their views by completing an online survey.

The consultation is targeted at individuals with lived experience, their carers or family members and also any professional, organisation or employee coming into contact with disabled or neurodivergent people.

Dr Paul Edmondson Jones, chief medical officer for the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“We are passionate about improving the lives of those who are neurodivergent as they face multiple challenges daily that can take away from the quality of their lives. “It is important that we make a difference and create positive change and, by taking time to fill out this survey, it will help us get a clearer understanding on what are the best next steps to take.” Dr Paul Edmondson Jones

The survey closes on 8th January 2023.