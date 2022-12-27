An animal charity is urging people to think about the welfare of animals as they welcome in the New Year.

The RSPCA says that while fireworks are often a part of celebrations, they can have a devastating impact on pets and wildlife.

Owners are being urged to plan ahead to take steps such as sound-proofing to protect their animals, but the charity is also reiterating a call for the Government to review firework regulations.

Shelley Phillips, RSPCA campaigns manager, said:

“As many of us celebrate the start of 2023, the festivities can also be stressful for many animals – including our pets. “We’d like to direct those who are worried about their pets to look at our guidance online so they can hopefully undertake some measures to keep their pets safe, and to ease their pets’ fear of loud noises. “From making sure dogs and cats are indoors when fireworks are likely to be set off, to masking firework noises, and providing pets with a safe place to hide at all times, it’s so important pet owners plan ahead. “Small animals living outside should be provided with lots of extra bedding to allow for burrowing, whilst parts of their enclosure could be covered with a blanket to provide further sound-proofing and insulation.” Shelley Phillips, RSPCA

The RSPCA is also urging organisers of events to avoid letting off fireworks near where animals are kept.