After an enforced break of almost three weeks due to the bad weather, Chasetown picked up a point at Sporting Khalsa.

The Scholars made a positive start in an end-to-end game, leading scorer Jack Langston the first to try his luck with a shot deflected wide.

Jayden Campbell, then Ryan Wynter both went close to the target as the visitors looked to end a Boxing Day hoodoo of no victories since 2013 in the post-Christmas fixture.

Aaron Ashford tested the home keeper who beat away a low effort, but the Khalsa number one could do nothing about the opening goal. From outside the box Ashford netted a superb chip into the back of the net – his first goal since returning from injury.

Khalsa increased the pressure and an equaliser before half-time was just about deserved on the balance of the play, with Miracle Okafor netting in the 40th minute.

In fact, the hosts probably should have gone in a goal to the good, but a close range chance was blazed over the crossbar with the half-time whistle imminent.

Khalsa would feel they had the better of the second half and missed a couple of chances in front of goal, before Curtis Pond pulled off a top save high to his right to keep out a free-kick.

That said, Chasetown were never out of the game and substitute Jonathan Letford saw a shot blocked, Jordan Evans warmed the keeper’s gloves from long range, and Langston’s speculative effort near the end almost looped beyond keeper Sam Arnold.