Plans to build a new bungalow on land in Handsacre have been approved.

The one bedroom property is earmarked for a site at 7 Handsacre Crescent.

A planning statement said:

“The plot is adjacent to a bungalow which is at themed of a row of bungalows. “It will have detailing, roof pitch and materials to match the adjacent bungalow.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.