A free workshop at a Shenstone garden centre are offering people advice on ways to bring more greenery into their homes.

Dobbies is running the Grow How session at 10.30am on 7th January.

It will offer advice on how best to utilise houseplants, including information on the best types of air purifying options. There will also be information on how to care for them.

Dobbies’ partnership and events manager Sarah Murray said:

“January is a great time to make plans and learn a new skill or hobby. We’re always looking to help sow some passion and encourage our customers in Shenstone to try something new. “Houseplants are a great way to enhance your space and improve your mood – not only will your home feel refreshed, but so will you. “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed our sessions throughout 2022 and are excited to kick off the year and help customers start as they mean to go on.” Sarah Murray, Dobbies

For more information about Grow How events in Shenstone visit dobbies.com/events.