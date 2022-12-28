People across Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded to recycle their Christmas trees.

Staffordshire County Council is urging people to take their real trees to household waste recycling centres rather than but them in their general waste.

The authority said chopping them up and using black bins can cause problems with collections.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said 325 tonnes of trees were recycled in 2021, compared to 220 tonnes the year before.