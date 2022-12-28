Lichfield City suffered the post-Christmas blues as they fell to defeat at Atherstone Town.

A Tom Smith goal 15 minutes from the end proved to be the difference between the two sides in their Midland Football League Premier Division clash.

Luke Childs sent an early effort wide while the visitors fired a free kick over as the teams traded early half-chances.

The opening period saw little in terms of clear-cut openings, with Ellis Jones having a header saved by home keeper Lewis Fenney.

But the best chance of the half came at the other end as a quick Atherstone break saw an empty net go begging as a player at the back post just failed to apply the finishing touch.

The hosts again went close after the break when a free kick into the box saw the ball turned wide of the target from six yards out.

Atherstone were looking the more threatening and made the breakthrough 15 minutes from time when Smith fired home from the edge of the box.

Lichfield saw penalty appeals waved away when Kyle Patterson went down in the box, while Leighton McMenemy fired wide as the visitors failed to find a leveller before the full time whistle.